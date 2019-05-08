Good Morning
Early morning clouds, then becoming mostly sunny by noon and a little breezy this afternoon/evening (10-20 mph). Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, mid-upper 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s.
The blocking ridge of high pressure continues to set just of the coast extending north into Alaska. This is keeping the Pacific Northwest in a northerly upper level flow allow for weak disturbances to drop down the eastern side of the ridge. This will result in some high level cloudiness today and a very slight chance for an afternoon/evening mountain shower.
The ridge begins to shift slight east Thursday through the weekend resulting in a big warming trend with highs climbing into the low-mid 90s (close to 20 degrees above average). Temperatures remain in the upper 80s-low 90s early next week. Long range models are hinting at the ridge moving east of the region by next Wednesday. This would allow a weather system to move through the Pacific Northwest with a chance for showers and maybe a stray thunderstorm.
Monty