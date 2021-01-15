Happy Friday! Mostly cloudy this morning with a slight chance for a few light showers between 7-11 am. There is even a slight chance we could see a few snowflakes or pockets of light freezing rain/drizzle until 8 am. Clearing this afternoon and cooler. Morning temperatures in the 30s, near 40 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 40s.
A weak front is currently moving across the region and producing mainly light rain. There are pockets of light wintery mix where temperatures are at or below freezing, mainly in northern Franklin and Walla Walla counties. These areas should see their temps climb above freezing by 9 am until then there could be a few slick spots on the roads.
Mostly cloudy with patchy morning fog Saturday, highs near 40. Another disturbance could give us a few showers early Sunday morning, otherwise it will be mainly dry, breezy and a bit warmer with highs in the upper 40s-near 50.
A stronger inversion will likely develop under a building ridge early next week with areas of late night/morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s-30s. Models are starting to hint at another system next Wednesday with mountain snow and a few rain showers in the lowlands. It's looking more likely that much colder air will arrive, under a strong northerly flow, by the end next week with highs potentially falling into the upper 20s-low 30s by the weekend. Also, a system moving onshore could bring us a little snow over the weekend. Stay Tuned!