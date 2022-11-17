Low clouds and patchy freezing fog this morning.  Clearing skies this afternoon and turning very cold tonight.  Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, mid 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 30s.
 
Freezing Fog Advisory until Noon
  • Foothills and Blues (including Walla Walla, Pendleton)
  • East Slopes and Cascades
  • Simcoe Highlands
  • Best Chance above 1,000 ft
  • Visibility ½ mile or less
  • Icy roads
The dry cold front will be moving south of most of the viewing are by midday-early afternoon.  This front should be strong enough to break the inversion and allow clear skies this afternoon/night.  The air mass behind the front will be the coldest we have seen this season with overnight lows dropping into the low-mid teens by Friday and Sunday morning.  High pressure returns Friday with sunshine and highs in low-mid 30s.  Patchy late night and early morning low clouds/fog return Saturday and Sunday, highs in the mid 30s and lows in the teens.
 
Increasing clouds Monday with an approaching front.  Light snow or a rain/snow mix is possible Monday night-Tuesday morning before transitioning into cold rain by mid-morning.  Any accumulation would be light before melting in the rain.  With that said, there is a slight risk it could impact our Tuesday morning commute.  Mountain passes will likely have some issues Monday-Tuesday.  Stay tuned...!  Temperatures warm into the low 40s by Tuesday afternoon.
 
Slight chance for a stray leftover shower Wednesday morning.  Warmer by the afternoon with highs near 50 - That will feel nice!  