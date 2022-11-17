Low clouds and patchy freezing fog this morning. Clearing skies this afternoon and turning very cold tonight. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, mid 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 30s.
Freezing Fog Advisory until Noon
- Foothills and Blues (including Walla Walla, Pendleton)
- East Slopes and Cascades
- Simcoe Highlands
- Best Chance above 1,000 ft
- Visibility ½ mile or less
- Icy roads
The dry cold front will be moving south of most of the viewing are by midday-early afternoon. This front should be strong enough to break the inversion and allow clear skies this afternoon/night. The air mass behind the front will be the coldest we have seen this season with overnight lows dropping into the low-mid teens by Friday and Sunday morning. High pressure returns Friday with sunshine and highs in low-mid 30s. Patchy late night and early morning low clouds/fog return Saturday and Sunday, highs in the mid 30s and lows in the teens.
Increasing clouds Monday with an approaching front. Light snow or a rain/snow mix is possible Monday night-Tuesday morning before transitioning into cold rain by mid-morning. Any accumulation would be light before melting in the rain. With that said, there is a slight risk it could impact our Tuesday morning commute. Mountain passes will likely have some issues Monday-Tuesday. Stay tuned...! Temperatures warm into the low 40s by Tuesday afternoon.
Slight chance for a stray leftover shower Wednesday morning. Warmer by the afternoon with highs near 50 - That will feel nice!
