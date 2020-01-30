Morning fog and showers tonight
Locally dense fog and patchy frost this morning with increasing clouds later today. Showers develop overnight as a warm front pushes into the region. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, low 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 40s-near 50.
Warmer and breezy tomorrow with just a slight chance of an early morning shower. Highs in the low-mid 60s and lows mid 40s-near 50. A cold front will produce gusty winds and a chance for showers across the region Saturday with falling temperatures by late afternoon/evening. A few lingering showers overnight and early Sunday morning with the best chance being in the Blues and Cascades. Snow levels drop to around 1,500-2,000 ft by Sunday morning, but moisture will be limited so significant mountain snow is not expected.
Weak ridging will provide us with dry weather Sunday afternoon and Monday. Highs drop into the mid-upper 40s Sunday and low 40s by Monday. Another system arrives late Tuesday with showers and cool temperatures. There is a chance we could see little rain/snow mix in the Yakima/Kittitas Valley Tuesday night-early Wednesday morning. Breezy, warmer and a few showers next Wednesday with highs near 50.