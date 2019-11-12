Drive carefully this morning... Locally dense fog with visibility at or below 1/4 mile from the Tri-Cities to the foothills. Look for conditions to improve by mid-late morning with an approaching cold front. This front will bring a few scattered showers to the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys between 9-11AM; Tri-Cities 11 AM-2 PM; Foothills 11:30 AM-3:30 PM. Morning temperatures in the 30s, low-mid 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 40s-near 50.
The front should break the inversion this afternoon and help with air quality, but this will be short lived. High pressure returns tonight and with clearing skies early the inversion and fog will return. Late night and morning fog/low clouds will continue to be an issue through Friday morning, Highs in the mid 40s-low 50s and lows in the 30s.
Another front arrives Friday with a few showers, highs in the low 50s. A little warmer this weekend with a bit of patchy fog, Highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Another frontal system arrives next Monday with an increasing chance for rain by afternoon/evening. Highs in the low 50s.