Dense Freezing Fog Advisory until Noon

- Kittitas Valley and Oregon Foothills of the Blues

- Poor Visibility - 1/4 mile or less

- Icy spots on Roads

- Slow Down

Fog

Patchy morning fog elsewhere, becoming partly sunny and chilly today.  Morning temperatures in the teens-20s, low 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 30s. 

Weak ridging will keep us quiet through Wednesday afternoon with some patchy late night/early AM fog.  Temperatures will warm into the low 40s and lows into the 30s.  An upper level disturbance will move over the ridge Wednesday evening with a chance for a few showers in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys, everyone else should remain dry through Thursday.  

Friday evening a stronger system moves into the region with mainly rain chances through Saturday as the snow level climbs to 4,000 ft.  Dry Sunday with weekend temperatures in the low-mid 40s for daytime highs and lows in the mid 20s-mid 30s.

