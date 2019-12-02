Dense Freezing Fog Advisory until Noon
- Kittitas Valley and Oregon Foothills of the Blues
- Poor Visibility - 1/4 mile or less
- Icy spots on Roads
- Slow Down
Patchy morning fog elsewhere, becoming partly sunny and chilly today. Morning temperatures in the teens-20s, low 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 30s.
Weak ridging will keep us quiet through Wednesday afternoon with some patchy late night/early AM fog. Temperatures will warm into the low 40s and lows into the 30s. An upper level disturbance will move over the ridge Wednesday evening with a chance for a few showers in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys, everyone else should remain dry through Thursday.
Friday evening a stronger system moves into the region with mainly rain chances through Saturday as the snow level climbs to 4,000 ft. Dry Sunday with weekend temperatures in the low-mid 40s for daytime highs and lows in the mid 20s-mid 30s.