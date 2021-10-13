Early morning showers mainly to the east of Hwy 395 with light snow in the Blues above 2,500 ft until early afternoon (accumulation should be 2 inches or less). Clearing skies and breezy winds developing late morning/afternoon with gusts 20-25 mph. Morning temperatures in the mid 30s-upper 40s, mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the low 60s.
A fast-moving cold front will be exiting Washington by midday/early afternoon, pulling most of the precipitation into Idaho and western Montana. A weak upper-level disturbance will swing through the region Thursday morning with a slight chance for a stray sprinkle or shower. The best chance will be in the Cascades and Blues.
High pressure and a warming trend return Thursday afternoon and Friday with highs climbing into the mid 60s-near 70 by Saturday. Another front arrives Sunday with scattered showers and gusty winds at 35-45 mph. Cooler Sunday with highs in the low 60s
Sunshine and dry weather are back early next week with highs in the low-mid 60s.