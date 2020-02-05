Mostly cloudy with chilly rain today mainly in the Columbia Basin and east. Snow will continue to fall in the Cascades and Blues today with the snow levels slowly rising to 6-7,000 ft by tonight. Morning temperatures in the 30s-near 40, low 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 40s.
Winter Storm Warning... Blues - until 4 PM
Winter Weather Advisory... Cascades - until 10 AM
- Additional Snow
- East Slopes: 1-4"
- Passes: 3-6"
With rising snow levels this evening moderate/heavy rain will be possible in the mountains, especially in the Cascades. This will result in rising rivers, creeks and streams flowing from the Cascades and Blues. We will need to keep an eye on the Yakima River through Friday.
Windy and warmer tomorrow with a chance for stray showers, mainly in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys, as a disturbance moves across the region. Highs near 60 and lows in the upper 30s-low 40s. Mainly dry and a little breezy Friday with highs cooling into the mid 50s. Another front arrives Friday night-Saturday morning with an increasing chance for lowland rain and mountain snow, highs in the low 50s.
High pressure will provide us with sunshine and dry weather Sunday through Monday with highs in the upper 40s-near 50s. A stronger cold front pushes into the Pacific Northwest Tuesday night-Wednesday morning with a chance for snow.