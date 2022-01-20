Cloudy with a few scattered rain showers this morning and just a slight chance for spotty light freezing rain early in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. Becoming breezy this afternoon with clearing skies by evening. Morning temperatures in the 30s, low-upper 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 40s-low 50s.
A cold front will push across the region today bring an end to the rain by midday as the rain lifts north and east. Winds will begin to increase this afternoon as the pressure gradient tightens with gusts 25 MPH. High pressure builds into the area this afternoon/evening with clearing skies, lows in the mid-upper 20s. Friday looks to be the best day of the week with partly/mostly sunny skies and highs in the 40s
Fog and low clouds return this weekend and into next week with a strong ridge of high pressure overhead. Temperatures fall into the mid 30s-near 40 this weekend and will stay there through next week.