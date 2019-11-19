Lingering showers this morning in the Columbia Basin into the foothills and Blues. Locally dense fog will also be a problem during the morning commute for areas of the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys, along I-90 and Hwy 2, then afternoon clearing. Morning temperatures in the mid 30s-40s, upper 40s-mid 50s by noon with afternoon highs in the mid 50s.
Upper level low exiting the region today will keep some lingering showers in the Cascades and Blues. Snow levels around 5,000 ft, so we're just looking at rain showers for the mountain passes. High pressure returns with a cold northeasterly flow tonight. This will set the stage for a strong low level inversion to develop again, resulting in areas of low clouds and fog Wednesday-Saturday. Highs falling into the low-mid 40s and lows in the 20s.
The next weather system arrives next Monday with scattered showers and highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Models are starting to hint at a much colder system on Tuesday/Wednesday that could drop the snow levels to around 1,000 ft and even give us a little rain/snow mix depending on the timing. Still too early to get excited about, but it does warrant keeping a closer eye on this system.