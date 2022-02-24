Today... Early morning light snow will produce slick roads most areas will see accumulation between 1/2-1" with a few spots flirting with 1.5". Look for the snow to end in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys after 6 AM, Tri-Cities after 7-8 AM and the Foothills after 10 AM. Clearing skies by midday as the fast-moving disturbance pushes south. Morning temperatures in the teens-20s, low 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 30s.
Friday... A transient ridge will provide us with sunshine and warmer temperatures , highs in the upper 30s-low 40s and lows in the mid-upper teens.
Weekend... Mostly sunny Saturday with increasing late afternoon/evening clouds ahead of our next frontal system. Temperatures continue to warm Saturday with highs in the upper 30s-low 40s and lows in the 20s. The front moves onshore overnight-Sunday morning with the Cascades catching most of the moisture in the form of snow. However, models have been trending a little "wetter" for areas east of the Cascades. We could see a little rain/snow mix early Sunday morning with light snow accumulation possible before 10 AM in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. This is a Pacific system so the airmass will be warmer and I expect any wintry mix to transition to rain showers before midday. Breezy southerly winds should help to push daytime highs into the low-mid 40s and overnight lows near 30s.
Next Week... The weather pattern will remain active next week with a series of weather systems producing varying chance of lowland rain and mountain snow/mix through at least Thursday. Heads up... There is a potential for a wintry mix early Monday morning in the Yakima/Kittitas Valley that could impact the Monday morning commute. Highs in the mid 40s-low 50s on Monday, warming into the low-mid 50s next Tuesday and Wednesday. Not as cold at night with lows in the low-mid 30s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.