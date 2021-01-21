Light snow or rain/snow mix this morning with light accumulation, mainly on grassy areas and elevated surfaces. Cloudy skies and a stray flurry or sprinkle this afternoon.  Morning temperatures in the low-mid 30s, mid 30s and afternoon highs near 40.
 
An upper-level low will move south today along the WA and OR coastline pulling most of the moisture into central Oregon.  This will cause our morning wintry mix to taper off to a few sprinkles or flurries by late morning or midday for most areas except the Blues.
 
Snowfall Accumulation...  This Morning-Tonight
  • Cascades: 1-3"
  • East Slopes: 1-2"
  • Yakima/Kittitas Valley: 1" or less
  • Columbia Basin, Pendleton: 1/2" or less
  • Walla Walla: 1" or less
  • Foothills (above 1,000 ft): 1-2"
  • Blues: 2-6"
Clearing skies Friday afternoon through Saturday with high pressure, highs in the low 40s.  Increasing clouds Sunday morning as another front moves onshore.  This system could give us a better chance for accumulating snow late Sunday evening-early Monday morning.  Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the mid 20s.  Clearing skies Monday afternoon and dry weather on Tuesday with temperatures running below average.  Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the mid-upper 20s.  The active pattern continues with a system arriving overnight Tuesday-Wednesday morning bringing us another round of a wintry mix.

