Light snow or rain/snow mix this morning with light accumulation, mainly on grassy areas and elevated surfaces. Cloudy skies and a stray flurry or sprinkle this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the low-mid 30s, mid 30s and afternoon highs near 40.
An upper-level low will move south today along the WA and OR coastline pulling most of the moisture into central Oregon. This will cause our morning wintry mix to taper off to a few sprinkles or flurries by late morning or midday for most areas except the Blues.
Snowfall Accumulation... This Morning-Tonight
- Cascades: 1-3"
- East Slopes: 1-2"
- Yakima/Kittitas Valley: 1" or less
- Columbia Basin, Pendleton: 1/2" or less
- Walla Walla: 1" or less
- Foothills (above 1,000 ft): 1-2"
- Blues: 2-6"