Mostly cloudy this morning with a slight chance for a flurry or sprinkle. Skies becoming partly sunny this afternoon and a little cooler. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, low 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 40s.
An upper-level low and surface front will continue to move through central and southern OR. This will provide us with wrap around moisture today with lingering snow showers through this afternoon in the Blues and southern WA Cascades. Accumulation should be light (1-3"). Ridging builds into the region later this evening/ night with clearing skies. We should start Thursday off mostly sunny, but clouds will increase during the afternoon as a front slides over the ridge into southern British Columbia. Showers should be confined to the mountains with only a slight chance for a few stray showers in the foothills. Mainly dry elsewhere with breezy winds and gusts 20-30 mph. Highs near 50s and lows in the 30s.
The ridge will remain offshore this weekend, putting us on the eastern side of the ridge and under a cooler northerly flow. We will stay dry this weekend with highs in the upper 40s-low 50s on Saturday and 40s on Sunday. A weak disturbance will bring us a few clouds on Sunday and a slight chance for a mountain shower. The pressure gradient tightens early next week with gusty winds and highs near 40 by Tuesday.