Happy Wednesday!
Morning sunshine with increasing clouds by midday and a slight chance for a stray afternoon shower. Breezy to windy as well today with gusts between 20-30 mph. Morning temperatures in the 40s, mid-upper 50s by noon and highs near 60.
Our active weather pattern will continue into the weekend with a series of weather systems moving through the Pacific northwest with varying chances of rain. The first arrives later this afternoon with a slight chance for a stray shower. A stronger one arrives Thursday with a better chance for rain and accumulating mountain snow.
Winter Weather Advisory for the Cascades
- Above 3,500 ft
- 6-14"
- Snoqualmie Pass: Rain/Snow Mix
With periods of rain through the weekend, flooding will remain an issue for rivers, creeks and streams flowing out of the Blues.
Flood Warning until Thursday
- Walla Walla River
- Umatilla River
- Creeks and Streams from the Blues
- Minor (localized Moderate) Flooding
Another weak ridge should give us dry weather midday Friday-Saturday morning. Showers and breezzy conditions return Saturday afternoon with a cold front, highs in the upper 50s. Windy for Sunday with just a slight chance for a stray shower. Mainly dry early next week with highs in the mid 50s-low 60s.
Monty