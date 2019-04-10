Happy Wednesday!

Morning sunshine with increasing clouds by midday and a slight chance for a stray afternoon shower.  Breezy to windy as well today with gusts between 20-30 mph.  Morning temperatures in the 40s, mid-upper 50s by noon and highs near 60. 

Our active weather pattern will continue into the weekend with a series of weather systems moving through the Pacific northwest with varying chances of rain.  The first arrives later this afternoon with a slight chance for a stray shower.  A stronger one arrives Thursday with a better chance for rain and accumulating mountain snow.   

Winter Weather Advisory for the Cascades

- Above 3,500 ft

- 6-14"

- Snoqualmie Pass: Rain/Snow Mix 

With periods of rain through the weekend, flooding will remain an issue for rivers, creeks and streams flowing out of the Blues. 

Flood Warning until Thursday

- Walla Walla River

- Umatilla River

- Creeks and Streams from the Blues

- Minor (localized Moderate) Flooding 

Another weak ridge should give us dry weather midday Friday-Saturday morning.  Showers and breezzy conditions return Saturday afternoon with a cold front, highs in the upper 50s.  Windy for Sunday with just a slight chance for a stray shower.  Mainly dry early next week with highs in the mid 50s-low 60s.

Monty

