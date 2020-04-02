Mostly sunny this morning then becoming partly sunny by this afternoon with a slight chance for a stray shower or t-storm. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, mid 40s-near 50 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 50s.​
 
A cool upper level trough along with daytime heating will provide us enough instability for a hit or miss shower/t-storm through Saturday, mainly in the afternoon/evening.  Any shower or t-storm that develops could produce a brief downpour, small hail, gusty wind.  Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the 20s-30s.
 
A little stronger system arrives Sunday with a better chance for scattered showers with highs in the mid-upper 50s.  High pressure returns next week with a warming trend.  Highs start in the low 60s Monday.

