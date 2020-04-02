Morning Sun and Stray Afternoon Shower
Mostly sunny this morning then becoming partly sunny by this afternoon with a slight chance for a stray shower or t-storm. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, mid 40s-near 50 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 50s.
A cool upper level trough along with daytime heating will provide us enough instability for a hit or miss shower/t-storm through Saturday, mainly in the afternoon/evening. Any shower or t-storm that develops could produce a brief downpour, small hail, gusty wind. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the 20s-30s.
A little stronger system arrives Sunday with a better chance for scattered showers with highs in the mid-upper 50s. High pressure returns next week with a warming trend. Highs start in the low 60s Monday.
Recommended for you
NBC RIGHT NOW TOP STORIES IN YOUR INBOX.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY MORNING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News from NBC Right Now
Get Tri-Cities Breaking News alerts from NBC Right Now.
Daily News Updates from NBC Right Now
A daily newsletter focused on providing important and timely news for Tri-Cities, Yakima and surrounding communities.