Mostly sunny this morning, becoming partly cloudy this afternoon with a slight chance (10-20%) for a stray afternoon/evening shower.  Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, upper 40s-low 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 50s-near 60.
 
Upper level low over the Olympic Peninsula will slowly move south along the coast today and tomorrow.  This will keep us in a cyclonic flow with a chance for a few stray showers today.  The best chance for showers today will be in the Cascades and Blues with snow levels around 2,500-3,000 ft.  Highs in the mid 50s-near 60 and lows in the 20s-30s.
 
High pressure will provide us with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the 50s-low 60s.  Several weak disturbances will move across the Pacific Northwest this weekend with breezy winds and a slight chance for a few showers.  Highs in the low-mid 60s and lows in the 30s-40s.

