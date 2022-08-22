Partly cloudy this morning with a few showers and t-storms, mainly over southeast WA and northeast Oregon. Skies becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 70s, upper 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 90s.
An upper-level disturbance an active complex of thunderstorms this morning stretching from northeast OR into the lower Palouse of WA. These storms have been producing more than 150 lightning strikes every 30 minutes! The chance for more storms will continue through early afternoon and the lightning could trigger new fire starts in this area anytime today.
Red Flag Warning - Blues and Lower Palouse... Until 8 PM
- Lightning
- T-Storm Gusts 40 MPH
- New fires could spread rapidly
- Be Firewise
Another upper-level low will move into WA tomorrow with a chance for hit or miss t-storms over northeast WA and the panhandle of ID. Everyone else will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s. A building ridge will heat things up again Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 90s-low 100s. A dry cool front will move onshore Friday with gusty winds developing in eastern WA by early afternoon, highs in the mid 90s and lows in the 50s-60s. Heat relief this weekend as cooler air spills over the Cascades behind the front. Temperatures drop into the mid-upper 80s - Enjoy!
