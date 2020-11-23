Cloudy skies this morning with patchy fog and spotty wintry mix of drizzle, freezing drizzle and a few snowflakes - No accumulation expected. Partial clearing this afternoon and evening with patchy fog developing overnight. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, near 40 by midday and afternoon highs in the mid 40s.
Upper-level trough currently overhead this morning is responsible for our morning weather potpourri. We even had some light snow accumulation in northern Franklin county between 2-4 am that produced some slick roads. Weak ridging builds into the region later this evening through Tuesday morning and this could lead to some patchy freezing fog. A strong system arrives Tuesday night-early Wednesday morning with mountain snow (3-10" above 3,000 ft) and low elevation rain. Winds will become breezy/windy on Wednesday with gusts 15-30 mph. Highs in the mid 40s-low 50s and lows in the 20s-30s.
Thanksgiving looks nice as ridging returns to the Pacific Northwest, highs in the upper 40s. It's that time of year when high pressure sets up, we get a temperature inversion, resulting in low clouds and fog. We'll need to watch out for this Friday through next Monday. Highs in the low-mid 40s and lows in the 20s.