A cold front pushing inland today will produce a strong southerly flow that will pump some limited moisture and instability into the Oregon Blues today. This will likely be enough for afternoon and evening showers/t-storms in the mountains. Any storms that do develop could be locally strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail.
Mostly cloudy and stray mountain storms
Mostly cloudy and warm today with breezy winds (10-20 mph) developing late this afternoon/evening. Just a very slight chance for a stray shower today. Morning temperatures in the 50s, upper 60s-low 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 70s-low 80s.
Cooler and breezy tomorrow with another chance for mountain showers and storms as another disturbance moves across the Pacific Northwest with highs in the lower 70s. Friday looks nice as we will be in between systems with highs in the mid 70s.
Rain chances increase, along with breezy/gusty winds, late Saturday-Sunday with our next front. Highs Saturday in the mid 70s and falling into the mid 60s Sunday behind the front.
Breezy and mainly dry next Monday and Tuesday, highs in the mid 60s-mid 70s and lows in the 30s-low 40s.
