Cloudy and breezy tonight, a slight chance of a stray thunderstorm winds 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.
Increasing clouds Tuesday with a slight chance of stray evening/night showers daytime highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Partly sunny and warmer Wednesday – Thursday with temperatures in the low to mid and upper 80s.
Breezy, warmer, and a little muggy Friday with scattered afternoon showers developing as the next front pushes into the region. Highs in the low-upper 80s and lows 50-60s. Showers should end early Saturday morning with clearing skies. Afternoon highs will be a bit cooler in the low-mid 80s. Dry weather and pleasant temperatures will continue Sunday and Monday with highs in the mid 70s-low 80s and lows in the 40s-50s.
