It's Fri-YAY! We've made it to the end of our holiday week.
Another calm day ahead, partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-upper 30s. Moving into this evening, temperatures drop down into the 20s with mostly clear skies.
This morning we are tracking snow aloft moving through the region. At this time, most of the snow will not reach the ground in the lower elevations. But expect to see 1-2 inches of snow in the Cascades and Blues.
There are already restrictions this morning on Stevens Pass and Snoqualmie Pass so make sure to check pass reports if you are planning to head that way.
Moving into Saturday, mostly dry but expect some patchy freezing fog in the Lower Columbia Basin and adjacent valleys, with locally dense fog in the Oregon Blue Mountain Foothills.
The next weather system arrives for us Sunday morning. Most areas will receive some light precipitation, mainly in the form of rain in the lower elevations and snow in the mountains, but not enough for any advisories.
Weekend highs in the mid-upper 30s. Have a great weekend!