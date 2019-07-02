Partly to mostly sunny and a little breezy with gusts 20 mph and a slight chance for a stray afternoon/evening shower. The best chance will be in the Cascades and Blues. Morning temperatures in the 60s, mid-upper 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s.
An upper level low over western OR will slowly track across the region today and tomorrow with a slight chance for a few stray afternoon/evening showers. The best chance will be in the mountains where the instability good trigger a thunderstorm or two until sunset. Mainly dry and warmer the 4th of July through Saturday with highs in the mid 80s-low 90s.
Some slightly cooler marine air spills over the Cascades Sunday with breezy winds and highs in the mid-upper 80s. Another upper level low arrives Monday with scattered afternoon showers and highs in the low-mid 80s.