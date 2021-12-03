Mostly sunny with increasing afternoon clouds and cooler. Morning temperatures in the low 30s, mid 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 40s.High pressure building south from Canada will provide us with dry weather and cooler temperatures today. This colder air mass will drop snow levels to around 500-1000 ft tomorrow morning before rising to 1,500-2,000 ft by the afternoon. During this same time a Pacific front will push into the region bringing a round of accumulating snow to the Cascades after 3am, light snow to the Kittitas Valley by 7 am and a light mix of rain/snow in the Yakima Valley. Tri-Cities and into the foothills will only have a slight chance for a few stray rain showers late morning-early afternoon. Snow levels in the Blues will generally be above 3,500 ft Saturday with some light accumulation, mainly from Tollgate to Ski Bluewood. Breezy and a little warmer tomorrow afternoon with highs near 50 and lows in the 20s-30s.
Snowfall Forecast... Friday Night-Saturday Early Evening...
- Cascade Passes: 4-10"
- East Slopes: 1-4"
- Kittitas Valley: 1-2"
- Yakima: Early morning mix... No Accumulation
- Columbia Basin, Foothills: None
- Blues: 1-4" above 3,500 ft
- Spokane: Less than 1"
Brief ridging and clearing skies Saturday night-Sunday midday with highs in the low-mid 40s and overnight lows in the 20s-mid 30s. Clouds begin to increase Sunday evening-night in advance of our next weather system. Models are beginning to show a little colder air to work with when the moisture arrives Monday morning. Temperatures also look a little more favorable aloft for accumulating snow in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys Monday morning before transitioning to a mix or rain by midday. The set-up in the Columbia Basin through the Foothills is not as clear and for now will lean towards a rain/snow mix transitioning to rain by mid-late morning. It's a much easier call for the mountains as it appears they will receive enough snow that an advisory will necessary.
How much...? It's too soon for any accumulation forecast with the storm still three days out. But there is a good chance this system could impact the morning commute for some Monday morning. Note... A lot could change between now and Monday. Stay Tuned!