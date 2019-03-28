Good Morning,
Mostly to partly cloudy today with a slight chance for afternoon/evening showers (maybe a thunderstorm) mainly in the mountains. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, low-mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs near 60.
An upper level low will continue to sit of the west coast and slowly weaken over the next couple of days. However, the low will kick a few disturbances in our direction with limited moisture and some instability. Daytime heating it should be enough to trigger scattered afternoon/evening showers and maybe a stray t-storm in the mountains (Cascades, East Slopes and Blues), today through Saturday.
Saturday looks to be the nicest day of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s. Increasing clouds Sunday as the low moves on shore and a chance for a few afternoon/evening showers. Mainly dry Monday, highs near 60. Several systems will return with varying chances of rain next Tuesday and Wednesday.