Partly to mostly sunny skies today with a few scattered showers mainly in the mountains. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, upper 40s-low 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 50s.
Large upper-level low remains off the coast of Oregon this morning and slowly moving south towards California. This low will kick several disturbances in the Pacific Northwest today and tomorrow producing scattered showers, mainly in the mountains. Daytime heating could aid in a few more afternoon showers today and tomorrow. The low moves inland to California on Wednesday allowing a ridge to build into the region Thursday-Saturday. Highs warming in the upper 50s-mid 60s.
Models are suggesting a stronger front pushing into the Pacific Northwest with breezy winds, scattered showers and cooler temperatures, highs in the mid 40s-near 50s. Ridging returns early next week with sunshine, but temperatures look to remain cooler than average. Highs in the upper 40s-low 50s and lows in the 20s-30s.