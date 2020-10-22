Brrrrr... A Freeze Warning continues until 9 am with morning temperatures 25-32 degrees. Cool October sunshine today with light winds and afternoon highs in the low-mid 50s.
The first Winter Storm of the season is set to impact the Pacific Northwest Friday-Saturday morning. Presenting us with a fun, yet challenging forecast as this complex system moves across the region. Snow should begin to fall in the Cascades Friday morning with the snow levels around 2,000 ft. The snow levels will jump to 4-6,000 ft tomorrow afternoon as a warm front pushes through the region. This will likely result in the mountain snow changing to a rain/snow mix for the lower passes. Rain showers develop during the afternoon east of the Cascades for most, but snow will likely continue for areas north of I-90. Snow levels drop to below 1,000 ft Friday night with the cold front. The BIG QUESTION... How much moisture will be available in the lowlands when the cold air arrives? Right now, I think there will be enough for some light accumulation in the Kittitas Valley and maybe the Foothills near Pendleton. While the Yakima Valley, Columbia Basin and Walla Walla may see a little rain/snow mix with no accumulation before the moisture shuts off Saturday morning.
Winter Storm Watch - Cascades and East Slopes... Friday - Saturday Morning
- 2-6" Below 4,000 ft and I-90/South
- 6-12" Above 4,000 ft and North of I-90
- East Slopes: 2-5"
Snow Forecast... Friday-Saturday Morning
- Kittitas Valley: 1" or Less
- Yakima, Valley, Columbia Basin, Walla Walla: 0 to Trace (Higher hilltops above 1,000 ft - 1/2" or less)
- Pendleton: 1/2" or less
- Blues: 2-6"
- Palouse: 2-6"
- Spokane: 2-5"
Modified Arctic air and breezy winds arrive for the weekend with daytime highs in the low 40s and record cold lows in the teens-near 20. Yikes! High pressure will provide us with sunshine and a very slow warming trend next week with highs in the mid 40s-low 50s and lows in the upper teen-mid 20s.