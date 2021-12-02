Cloudy skies and chilly temperatures back to the low to mid 30s. Mostly cloudy Friday with cooler daytime highs in the mid to upper 40s. Slight chance of rain for Yakima Friday Night/Saturday morning then mostly cloudy much cooler overnight lows for Yakima in the upper 20s. Sunday night there is a chance of SNOW in Yakima between after 10 pm into Monday morning eventually turning to a rain/snow mix in the afternoon when temps climb back to the 40s.
Travel Alert: Snow is likely across Snoqualmie pass Friday through Monday with the heaviest snowfall Sunday night into Monday morning...Be sure to check the pass reports and be prepared for winter travel conditions.