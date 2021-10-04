Mostly cloudy skies tonight light breezy winds 5-10 mph and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40’s. Tomorrow mostly cloudy for the Yakima Valley and partly sunny for the Columbia Basin winds pick up in the afternoon and evening 5-15 mph and high temperatures in the upper 60’s and mid 70’s. Showers and snow showers possible for the upper elevations but just a dusting. Temperatures really begin to cool down Wednesday with the possibility of fog and frost developing Wednesday night into Thursday morning with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30’s brrr.
Much Cooler Weather On the Way
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.