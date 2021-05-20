Scattered rain and thunderstorms in the region tonight as well as gusty winds 10 to 15 mph and gusts 20 mph. Accumulations will be light except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Overnight low temperatures in the low to mid 40’s. Tomorrow a 10-20% chance of showers clearing in the afternoon to mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming back to the low 70’s. Saturday brings yet another chance of showers to the lower elevations along with gusty winds and cooler temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s.
Much Need Rain For Tonight and Maybe Some Lightning!
