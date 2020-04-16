NACHES, WA - Naches Valley School District has announced they plan to have a physical graduation ceremony.
In a Facebook post, the district announced their decision.
"Naches Valley School District believes in celebrating student successes, and none more important than high school graduation. Though ideas of a 'virtual' graduation have been floated or a procession of cars (parade-style) collecting diplomas, we feel that this a 'life event' and one that is too important not to do in person. This is especially true for families of seniors that relish the ceremony and special moment.
Therefore, the District has decided to hold a physical graduation ceremony. The date, time, and location are not yet determined as we wait to see what restrictions are eventually lifted and to what degree. The decision to hold a physical graduation ceremony was made from the responses received from staff, seniors and their families.
We recognize that any decision won’t please everyone, but given the current situation, we feel holding graduation honors the students for their hard work and accomplishments.
We will, of course, keep you updated and apprised as we receive more information."
If you have questions or concerns, you can contact the superintendent, Robert Bowman, at rbowman@nvsd.org.