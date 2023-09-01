TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The First Friday in September is National Food Bank Day. A day aimed at raising awareness of the problem of hunger in the U.S. and encourages people to give to their local food bank.
Yadira Galvan with the Family Resource Center of the Tri-Cities says that their food bank in Kennewick provides unique options.
"We make it culturally appropriate for the families that we have," says Galvan. "We get a lot of Hispanics so we make sure we always have masa, chiles or garlic."
Galvan says when people come in they feel welcome because they see items that they bring into their home.
The resource center also provides a mobile food bank allowing them to travel to clients to provide food.
Galvan encourages food donations by dropping it off at their office at 21 S. Cascade St. Kennewick, WA 99336.
Galvan says another way the resource center raises money is through several events happening throughout the rest of the year
