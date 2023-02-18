1 dead and 1 injured after shooting at Intel campus in Arizona
One person is dead and another injured after a shooting at an Intel campus in Arizona on Saturday morning, police said.
The Chandler Police Department announced in a tweet that they're investigating the incident near the area of Dobson and Ocotillo Roads in south central Arizona. The Chandler headquarters is approximately 25 miles south of Phoenix.
A suspect is in custody and there is no ongoing threat or danger to the public, according to Chandler Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Emma Huenneke.
The incident "is still in the early stages of the investigation," Huenneke told NBC News.
"At this time, the relationship between the people involved and their role within Intel is unknown," Huenneke said.
No information on the victims has been released. The injured individual has "non-life-threatening injuries," according to police.
