Weather Authority Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.

* WHERE...In Oregon, North Central Oregon. In Washington, Lower
Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue
Mountains of Washington.

* WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.

&&

1 dead and 1 injured after shooting at Intel campus in Arizona

1 dead and 1 injured after shooting at Intel campus in Arizona
The entrance to an Intel fabrication plant in Chandler, Ariz. in 2018.Matt York / AP file
 

One person is dead and another injured after a shooting at an Intel campus in Arizona on Saturday morning, police said.

The Chandler Police Department announced in a tweet that they're investigating the incident near the area of Dobson and Ocotillo Roads in south central Arizona. The Chandler headquarters is approximately 25 miles south of Phoenix.

A suspect is in custody and there is no ongoing threat or danger to the public, according to Chandler Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Emma Huenneke.

The incident "is still in the early stages of the investigation," Huenneke told NBC News.

"At this time, the relationship between the people involved and their role within Intel is unknown," Huenneke said.

No information on the victims has been released. The injured individual has "non-life-threatening injuries," according to police.

