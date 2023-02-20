Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Central Oregon. In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&