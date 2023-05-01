A judge has ruled against a suburban Seattle gun shop owner who sold high-capacity ammunition magazines despite a state ban. The Seattle Times reports the King County judge’s decision last week granted state Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s motion for partial summary judgment, finding Federal Way Discount Guns and owner Mohammed Reza Baghai in violation of Washington’s Consumer Protection Act. Ferguson sued the shop and Baghai, and another King County judge previously ordered the retailer to stop selling the high-capacity magazines. The shop argued in court filings that Baghai didn't brazenly disregard the ban. Documents say Baghai instead listened to law enforcement officials who told him the ban was unconstitutional and therefore wouldn't be enforced.