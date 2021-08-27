KABUL - Evacuation efforts are still underway while the rescue teams at Kabul Airport work to recover from the attack on Thursday.
The Associated Press says 100 Afghan citizens and 13 U.S. Soldiers have been killed in the attack with 180 people suffering injuries.
This is the first U.S. Soldier death in Afghanistan in 565 days--just over a year and six months.
ISIS has claimed credit for the attack and U. S. Officials have vowed for payback, including President Biden.
The White House says around 7,500 people were evacuated in the 12 hours after the bombings yesterday.
The White House also says there is still more than a thousand American citizens and one hundred thousand afghans who have helped the U.S. that are still on the ground in that area.
Hundreds to thousands are still waiting at the airport despite the threat of another ISIS attack.
President Biden still plans to meet the August 31st deadline for removing all U.S. citizens and troops, but many European allies have withdrawn their efforts or plan to do so by today.
This is a developing story and we are working to get accurate and timely information.