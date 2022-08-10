Weather Alert

AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR THE TRI-CITIES AIRPORT. THUNDERSTORMS WITH HAIL UP TO 0.5IN...CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING AND WIND GUSTS UP TO 40 KNOTS WILL IMPACT THE AIRPORT FROM 1545 TO 1615.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Benton, southwestern Walla Walla and south central Franklin Counties through 400 PM PDT... At 330 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wallula, or 15 miles southeast of Kennewick, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Kennewick, Pasco, West Pasco, Island View, Wallula, Finley, Burbank and Highland. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH