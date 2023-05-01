Authorities say a fight erupted at an illegal street racing event in a Seattle suburb over the weekend. They say four people were shot and seriously injured. The Auburn Police Department said the shooting happened early Saturday morning. The city of about 85,000 people is located south of Seattle. Officers responding to reports of a shooting found three men and one minor female had been injured. Police said they were in serious but stable condition Saturday. Detectives believe multiple shooters were involved. Auburn officials say illegal street racing has become a problem. The mayor has told local news outlets that the city has tried to stop the races.