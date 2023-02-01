CLEVELAND.-
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced the 14 nominees up for induction this year. This year's eclectic mix ranges from Cyndi Lauper and Willie Nelson to hard rockers Iron Maiden and many more.
Fan voting is now open. Fans can vote for up to 5 nominees daily until April 28.
Inductees will be announced in May and the induction ceremony will be held in the fall.
2023 Nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame:
- Missy Elliott
- Sheryl Crow
- The Spinners
- The White Stripes
- Willie Nelson
- Iron Maiden
- Rage Against the Machine
- Cyndi Lauper
- A Tribe Called Quest
- Joy Division + New Order
- George Michael
- Kate Bush
- Warren Zevon
- Soundgarden
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.