Four people are dead after a shooting Wednesday at a longtime biker bar in Southern California, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said.
The dead included the shooter, the sheriff's department tweeted. Six people were transported to hospitals, it said in a brief statement on the social media platform now known as X, five of whom had gunshot wounds.
The incident occurred happened at Cook’s Corner Bar in Trabuco Canyon, which is in Orange County, the law enforcement agency said.
"Officer-involved shooting occurred during the incident," the sheriff's department said. It said no deputies were injured.
Aerial video from the scene showed a large presence of police and fire department vehicles.
The sheriff's department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Cook’s Corner advertises itself as one of the most famous biker bars in Southern California.
Trabuco Canyon is a community of around 1,000 in the foothills in Orange County, about 12 miles east of Irvine.
Cook’s Corner was a roadside hamburger restaurant that opened in 1931, and it later became a bar and was discovered by bikers in the 1970s,
