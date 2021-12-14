MARYSVILLE, WA -
Over a year ago, 40-year-old Mary Ellen Johnson-Davis was reported missing by her husband. She was last seen on Nov. 25, 2020 walking on Fire Trail Road, where she had arranged a ride to Arlington from a friend. She was not heard from afterwards, nor did she make it to her plans.
Both the FBI and the Tulalip Tribal Police are asking for help from the public to find Johnson-Davis. The FBI committed $10,000 as a reward for information, on top of $50,000 from Tulalip.
An enrolled member of the Tulalip Tribes, Johnson-Davis has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5'6" and 115 pounds. Distinguishing features include a scar across her nose, a birthmark on the back of her neck and a sunburst tattoo on her upper right arm.
Tulalip Tribal Police Chief Chris Sutter said they are looking into all leads.
"We're hoping the enhanced reward fund of $60,000 will increase those leads and tips," said Sutter.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mary Ellen Johnson-Davis, contact Tulalip Tribal Police at (360) 716-5918.
Johnson-Davis' sisters have been raising awareness and asking for help. The family spoke about her case at a meeting co-hosted by Yakama Nation and the Washington State Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Task Force earlier this month.
"Don't be afraid to tell police, even if it's the smallest thing. Please come forward and talk to police," said Johnson's sister, Nona Blouin.
The task force and Tulalip Tribal Police are both trying to bring awareness to the high number of unsolved cases of missing and murdered indigenous women.
"These crimes are often perpetrated on the most vulnerable victims and families and victims have not always had a strong voice and advocacy. We're changing that," said Chief Sutter. "Here in Tulalip, we're working on a community tribal community response plan to engage all of our partners, not only in law enforcement but in victim services, media and community resources."