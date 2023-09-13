Foreign workers once benefitted from jobs that were plentiful in Lahaina before fires whipped by hurricane-force winds leveled the Hawaiian town earlier this month. Immigrants from all over the world had been lured to the town on Maui for its culture, employment opportunities and family. The fires have changed things. Not everyone survived the inferno. And many of those who did have lost their livelihoods. Now, some people who had immigrated to the island are starting over. That includes being reissued important documents like passports and birth certificates lost in the fire.