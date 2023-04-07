A federal judge suspends FDA's longtime approval of abortion pill, but gives the government 7 days to appeal

Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed a bill into law that makes it illegal for an adult to help a minor get an abortion without parental consent. The law is the first of its kind in the U.S. and creates a new crime of “abortion trafficking,” barring adults from obtaining abortion pills for a minor or “recruiting, harboring or transporting the pregnant minor” without the consent of the minor’s parent or guardian. Meanwhile, health care providers are suing over the state's interpretation of another abortion ban because the attorney general says it prohibits doctors from referring patients across state lines.