FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 file photo, Immigrant youth and advocates rally to the office of Attorney General Ken Paxton on the day of the Supreme Court's hearing on DACA in Austin, Texas. A federal judge in Texas on Friday, July 16, 2021 ordered an end to an Obama-era program that prevented the deportations of some immigrants brought into the United States as children, putting new pressure for action on President Joe Biden and Democrats who now control Congress. (Lola Gomez/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)