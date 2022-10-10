A potentially cancer-causing chemical is sprayed on much of America’s produce. How high is exposure near you?

On a daily basis, many people in the U.S. could be exposed to a potentially cancer-causing chemical used in the world’s most common weedkillers. Data shows that people in the Midwest, parts of the South and Colorado have the highest exposure.
Glyphosate, the active ingredient in many herbicides, has been in use for nearly 50 years. But the chemical’s health impacts have been heavily debated, with lawsuits arising over allegations that the chemical is linked to cancer. The Environmental Protection Agency has maintained that there is no risk to human health based on current uses and that there is no evidence glyphosate causes cancer. Bayer, the pharmaceutical company that sells the most widely used glyphosate herbicide, says it stands by the safety of the chemical.
Glyphosate’s main use is in agriculture; weedkillers containing it are sprayed on nearly half of all planted acres of corn, cotton and soybeans in the U.S. They’re also used on wheat, oats, beans and fruits. And data from the U.S. Geological Survey shows several counties across the country with higher than average glyphosate usage.
An NBC News analysis of 2019 USGS agricultural glyphosate usage data found:
- An average of almost 130 pounds of glyphosate herbicides were sprayed per square mile in U.S. counties.
- Lake County, Colorado, had the single highest glyphosate usage rate of U.S. counties, with almost 2,000 pounds sprayed per square mile.
- More than 55 million people live in counties with above-average glyphosate use.
- Iowa and Illinois, where the most corn and soy crops are grown, accounted for 15% of national usage.
- Southwestern and Northeastern states used the least glyphosate per square mile.
Glyphosate usage in the U.S.
Herbicides containing glyphosate are most used in farmland counties, with areas in Colorado and Texas topping the list.
The chemical giant Monsanto introduced glyphosate in its product Roundup in 1974. Bayer acquired Monsanto in 2018.
“Glyphosate is the most widely used chemical weedkiller in human history because of genetic engineering,” said Dave Murphy, the founder of Food Democracy Now, an advocacy group that tests glyphosate in food. “It’s sprayed ubiquitously and Monsanto has, for decades, just maintained that it’s the safest agricultural chemical ever made.”
The EPA’s safety limits for glyphosate exposure from food are twice the levels allowed in the European Union. Its runoff is recognized by the agency as a drinking water contaminant at levels that correspond to approximately 1 gallon of Roundup in an Olympic sized pool, according to an NBC News calculation.
Much of the debate about glyphosate’s health implications revolves around a potential link to non-Hodgkin lymphoma. A 2019 analysis conducted by former EPA science review board members indicated a “compelling link” to the disease. Several peer-reviewed studies have also suggested that herbicides containing glyphosate may disrupt hormones and alter the gut microbiome.
In 2015, the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer said glyphosate was probably carcinogenic to humans, kicking off a wave of lawsuits that cost Bayer more than $10 billion.
In California, glyphosate is on a list of chemicals known to cause cancer, a designation that requires manufacturers to print warning labels on products sold in the state. However, Monsanto and the EPA challenged the requirement, preventing such warnings on glyphosate products.
Litigation is ongoing. In a statement to NBC News, Bayer said it continues to oppose California’s determination because it conflicts with “the longstanding consensus of leading health regulators worldwide supporting the safety and non-carcinogenicity of glyphosate-based products.”
Glyphosate’s use in the U.S. has skyrocketed since 1996, the year Monsanto introduced genetically engineered seeds that could survive being sprayed with higher quantities of herbicides.
The rise of herbicide
Use of glyphosate in agricultural crop treatments rose tenfold after Monsanto introduced genetically engineered crops in 1996.
Today, almost 90% of corn, cotton and soybean crops are modified to be tolerant to glyphosate and other chemical treatments used by farmers, U.S. Department of Agriculture data shows.
New technology
The percentage of seeds planted each year that are genetically modified to be resistant to herbicide.
