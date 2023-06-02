A quarter of all children in the U.S. are Latino, U.S. census study finds

Across Florida, workers didn’t show up at construction sites and tomato fields, and scores of restaurants, shops and other small businesses never opened their doors. That's because they were protesting a new state law that imposes restrictions on undocumented immigrants on Thursday, a day protest organizers dubbed “a day without immigrants.” The legislation Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law last month bolsters his migrant-relocation program and limits social services for immigrants lacking permanent legal status. DeSantis launched a campaign for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination last week. LULAC, a Latino civil rights group, has issued a travel advisory, warning Hispanics about risks to visiting Florida.