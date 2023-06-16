Two Idaho hospitals and their clinics are working to resume full operations after a cyberattack on their computer systems. Officials with Idaho Falls Community Hospital say the attack happened Monday, causing the closure of some clinics and some ambulances to be diverted to other nearby hospitals. Mountain View Hospital was also affected. Officials say their IT team identified the attack quickly and acted to limit the impacts and keep all patient information safe and secure. Officials said Wednesday afternoon that work to fully recover from the attack was ongoing, Both hospitals remain open and the vast majority of clinics are seeing patients as usual.