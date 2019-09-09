UNITED STATES - The World Health Organization released some sobering news about suicides around the world Monday morning, Sept. 9: One person takes their own life every 40 seconds, according to the latest study.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for young women 15 to 29 years old. More than half of suicides occur with people under 45 years old, and 20 percent of suicides are spur-of-the-moment decisions, caused by stress.

"Another issue as I mentioned, mental health, condition depressions, alcohol use disorder, we would have to look about the access, early identification, the access to care," said Dr. Alexandra Fleischmann with the World Health Organization. "Do people in the American region have the access to care?"

Overall, close to 800,000 people die by suicide every year, more than those who are killed by war, malaria, breast cancer, or homicide.

Always remember: there is help available 24/7. If you or someone you know needs someone to talk to, you can always call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. You can also text 741741.