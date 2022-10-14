Abbott recalls various Ready-to-Feed products, doesn't expect supply issue

UNITED STATES — Abbott has announced a voluntary recall of numerous products that were manufactured at its facility in Columbus, Ohio, due to a small possibility of unsealed bottle caps causing spoiled products. The recall includes 2 fluid ounce/59 milliliter bottles of Ready-to-Feed liquid products: Similac Pro-Total Comfort, Similac 360 Total Care, Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive, Similac Special Care 24, Similac Stage 1, Similac NeoSure, Similac Water (Sterilized) and Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution.
Abbott reports less than 1% of the bottles may not have sealed entirely, which could lead to product spoilage. Consuming the spoiled product could lead to symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea.
“This recall equates to less than one day’s worth of the total number of ounces of infant formula fed in the U.S. and is not expected to impact the overall U.S. infant formula supply,” said the press release from Abbott.
Do not use any product you may have that are listed in the recall. You can check online if your product is included.
“We take our responsibility to deliver high-quality products very seriously,” said Abbott’s executive vice president of nutritional products, Joe Manning. “We internally identified the issue, are addressing it, and will work with our customers to minimize inconvenience and get them the products they need.”
