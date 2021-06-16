GAZA CITY, GAZA - According to Israeli Fire Service, explosions were heard in Gaza City Tuesday night after Gaza sent arson balloons to Israel earlier that day.
Israel responded with air strikes which caused the explosions within the city. The two sides have been in a ceasefire since last month after their 11 days of fighting.
Israel's new Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett said in the past "Israeli government should not tolerate incendiary balloons and must retaliate as if Hamas had fired rockets into Israel."
A Hamas spokesman confirmed the attacks and said "Palestinians would continue to pursue their brave resistance and defend their rights and sacred sites in Jerusalem."
There has not been any confirmation on how many people might be injured from the attacks on both sides.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.