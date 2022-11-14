Frontier cut a big chunk of routes and took things a step further by also announcing these flights will be permanently removed. The 43 flights in question comprise 32 domestic and 11 international routes. Eighty-four percent of those domestic flights originated or ended in Florida, which is a particularly sought-after destination in the winter.

All 11 of the cut international flights involved Cancún. While the pandemic saw an influx of travelers to both Florida and Cancún, demand may be subsiding now as more countries open for international travelers again.